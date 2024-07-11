Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday the team hopes to start planning a minor-league rehab assignment for Grissom (hamstring) toward the end of the week, MLB.com reports.
Grissom has been building strength in both hamstrings and appears to have turned a corner in his recovery. Cora believes Grissom's issues may be related to his winter preparation, which was different compared to previous offseasons.
