The earliest Woodruff (oblique) could return to the big-league rotation is mid-September, according to general manager David Stearns, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He has progressed to throwing, but still hasn't faced live hitters since landing on the shelf almost a month ago. Woodruff solidified his status as an all-formats starting pitcher this year, but it sounds like the best we can hope for is a few starts to close out the season.