Mitchell (finger) is scheduled to swing a bat during the Brewers' upcoming road trip, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Pat Murphy suggested Mitchell's increase in his activity level will likely occur while the team is in Boston from May 24-26. The outfielder could then begin a rehab assignment shortly after Milwaukee's series against the Red Sox. The speedy Mitchell has been on the injured list all season after suffering a fractured finger during spring training.