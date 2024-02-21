Sanchez hasn't officially signed a one-year deal with the Brewers, but the two sides are close to finalizing a contract as of Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report Feb. 7 that Sanchez had reached an agreement with the Brewers, but the deal has been put on hold temporarily after Milwaukee expressed concern aboutSanchez's right wrist following a physical. It's possible that Sanchez's wrist issues will result in him signing for less than the $7 million salary that was originally reported, but he may still be able to reach that figure via incentives. The 31-year-old catcher is expected to see significant time at designated hitter in 2024 while serving as top backstop William Contreras' backup.