Sanchez (calf) was sent to Triple-A Nashville on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

On July 10, manager Pat Murphy indicated that Sanchez was initially expected to miss 12 weeks due to the strained left calf the catcher suffered June 25, but Sanchez is well ahead of schedule. Sanchez's rehab assignment comes three and a half weeks after the injury, and while he'll likely be eased into catching duties, he could be activated in late July or early August.