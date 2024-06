Sanchez was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers due to left calf tightness, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The veteran slugger was penciled in as Milwaukee's designated hitter, but he'll instead hit the bench due to the injury. Sanchez should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus Texas, which is followed by a team day off Thursday. Rhys Hoskins will now serve as the DH on Tuesday while Jake Bauers starts at first base.