Chourio and the Brewers are expected to finalize an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $80 million Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The deal, which also includes two team options, is the largest contract ever for a player who has yet to reach the majors, easily topping Luis Robert's six-year, $50 million pact. Chourio, 19, began the 2023 season at Double-A Biloxi and finished it at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .283/.338/.467 with 22 home runs and 44 stolen bases between the two stops. The feeling is that this agreement greatly enhances Chourio's chances of being on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, if not cinching them.