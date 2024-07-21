Chourio went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Chourio delivered a pair of RBI singles among his three hits, with his 12th-inning knocking ultimately plating the decisive run. This was his sixth multi-hit effort in his last 20 games, a span in which he's hitting .315 (23-for-73). The rookie outfielder is up to a .249/.299/.388 slash line with 12 steals, nine home runs, 37 RBI and 42 runs scored across 86 contests this season.