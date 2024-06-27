Chourio went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

Chourio showcased his blazing speed Wednesday, notching his second inside-the-parker of 2024 in the fourth inning after Derek Hill misplayed Chourio's line drive to center field. After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Chourio has been excellent in June, going 19-for-63 (.302) with three homers, 13 RBI and 11 runs over 21 games.