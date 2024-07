Chourio is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Blake Perkins will pick up a start in the outfield while Chourio heads to the bench after he had been included in the lineup in each of the previous six games. The 20-year-old rookie has been one of the hotter hitters in the Milwaukee lineup of late, slashing .340/.397/.547 with seven extra-base hits (two home runs, five doubles) and two stolen bases over his last 15 games.