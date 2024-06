Chourio went 2-for-3 with a grand slam in Friday's win over the Cubs.

Chourio's grand slam in the fourth inning gave the Brewers the lead and proved to be the only offense the team could produce all night. He's homered in back-to-back games, though his home run Wednesday against Texas was inside-the-park. He's knocked nine homers with 33 RBI and a .676 OPS through 72 games this season.