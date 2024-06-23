Chourio isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Chourio will get a chance to clear his head Sunday after going 3-for-17 with four RBI and two runs scored over his last five games. Sal Frelick, Blake Perkins and Jake Bauers will start across the Brewers' outfield while Christian Yelich serves as the DH.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Sitting Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Gaining traction in lineup•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Knocks in go-ahead runs•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Knocks sixth homer•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Sitting again Sunday•