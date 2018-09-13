Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Start pushed up
Chacin will start Sunday against the Pirates, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Chacin was originally scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Reds, but he'll swap places in the rotation with Wade Miley as the Brewers look to line up their rotation for a potential playoff appearance. The switch-up benefits Chacin, as he owns a 2.28 ERA in two starts against the Pirates compared to his 4.82 ERA through two outings against the Reds.
