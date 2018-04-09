Brewers' Ryan Braun: Early struggles continue
Braun went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.
Braun is just 5-for-32 through eight games, although two of his hits have been clutch home runs in the late innings. With Christian Yelich (oblique) heading to the 10-day DL, look for Braun to get more starts in the outfield. The Brewers will begin a three-game series with the Cardinals on Monday.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...