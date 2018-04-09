Brewers' Ryan Braun: Early struggles continue

Braun went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Braun is just 5-for-32 through eight games, although two of his hits have been clutch home runs in the late innings. With Christian Yelich (oblique) heading to the 10-day DL, look for Braun to get more starts in the outfield. The Brewers will begin a three-game series with the Cardinals on Monday.