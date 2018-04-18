Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out with calf issue
Braun is out of the lineup due to a calf issue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Braun's day off was not a scheduled one. He had only been back for one day after missing three games with a back issue, and now his calf is acting up. It's reportedly the same issue that caused him to miss time last season. Unfortunately for Braun owners, this is simply the Braun experience at this point, as he hasn't played more than 140 games since 2012.
