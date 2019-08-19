Thomas went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Reds on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The rookie extended the Cardinals' lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning with a timely single that plated Yadier Molina. Thomas has now hit safely in three straight starts and is 7-for-17 with a triple, two home runs, seven RBI, two walks and four runs during his current major-league stint.