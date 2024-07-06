Thomas went 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old stole a career-high 20 bags in 157 games last season, but Thomas has massively ramped up his aggressiveness on the basepaths in 2024. Through only 59 contests, he's already matched those 20 steals in 26 attempts. He's also regaining last year's form at the plate, and over his last 15 games he's slashing .266/.329/.469 with nine of his 17 hits (six doubles, two triples and a homer) going for extra bases.