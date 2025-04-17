Thomas returned to the starting lineup and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to Baltimore.
Thomas, who had been dealing with a wrist injury, made his first start in over a week. The 0-fer dropped Thomas' season line to .147/.189/.176 through 10 games.
More News
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Making first start since April 8•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Enters as pinch hitter•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Held out again Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Remains out of lineup•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Sitting fourth straight•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Still out of lineup Friday•