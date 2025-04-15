Thomas (wrist) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.
Thomas has now missed six straight starts while battling a bruised right wrist, although there's been no indication to this point that he will require a trip to the injured list. Angel Martinez will make a fourth straight start in center field Tuesday.
More News
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Remains out of lineup•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Sitting fourth straight•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Still out of lineup Friday•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Remains out Thursday•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Sitting out with bruised wrist•
-
Guardians' Lane Thomas: Suffers bruised wrist•