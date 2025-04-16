Thomas (wrist) will start in center field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game in Baltimore.

Thomas will re-enter the starting nine for the first time since April 8, after a bruised right wrist kept him on the bench for six straight games. He went unused in the first five contests but struck out as a pinch hitter and played the final three innings in center field in Tuesday's 6-3 win. Injury aside, Thomas has gotten off to a tough start to the season, as he'll take a .161/.206/.194 batting line into Wednesday's contest.