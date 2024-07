Thomas went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Reds.

The outfielder continues to do damage on the basepaths in July. Thomas is up to 24 steals on the season, and seven of them have come in his last 12 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .319 (15-for-47). His homer drought stands at 24 games however, something which won't help the Nationals extract maximum value for the 28-year-old if they do elect to move him by the trade deadline.