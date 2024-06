Thomas went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, a run scored and a stolen base during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Thomas spearheaded the Nationals' comeback, plating CJ Abrams with a game-tying double and then stealing third before scoring the go-ahead run on a Joey Meneses single. Thomas has generated a run and an RBI in four consecutive games, going 7-for-19 with a pair of doubles, a triple and a home run during that stretch.