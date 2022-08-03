Molina (knee) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
Molina didn't make an impact with the bat Tuesday, but he helped complete a double play and threw out a potential base-stealer. He hadn't played since mid-June due to the knee injury, though the veteran catcher wasn't hitting all that well early in the season. He's now at a .207/.218/.286 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base through 142 plate appearances, though he should see a larger role than Andrew Knizner going forward.
