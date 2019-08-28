Cubs' Addison Russell: Has three hits, home run in win

Russell went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

Russell got the scoring started for the Cubs in the fifth inning with a two-run shot off Marcus Stroman, his eighth home run of the season. The 25-year-old has now homered in consecutive games, which should help him earn more playing time in a crowded Chicago infield, at least in the short term.

