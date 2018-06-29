Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Knocks four hits Thursday

Rizzo went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Dodgers.

It was Rizzo's first multi-hit performance since June 15 and his first three RBI game since May 28. The lefty slugger brought his season average up to .243 with 53 RBI and 23 extra-base hits.

