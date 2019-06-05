Morrow (elbow) is throwing from 90 feet, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Morrow continues to slowly work his way back from an elbow injury that has kept him on the shelf all season. The oft-injured reliever remains without a timetable for his return. With the Cubs reportedly showing interest in Craig Kimbrel, Morrow may not be guaranteed the closer role upon his return.

