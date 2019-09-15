Kimbrel (elbow) had no issues while throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel could advance to facing hitters in a simulated game mid-week assuming no issues crop up in the next couple days. There's no official timetable for the 30-year-old's return from the 10-day injured list, but a simulated game could be one of the final steps leading up to his activation.

