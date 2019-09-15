Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Completes another bullpen session
Kimbrel (elbow) had no issues while throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Kimbrel could advance to facing hitters in a simulated game mid-week assuming no issues crop up in the next couple days. There's no official timetable for the 30-year-old's return from the 10-day injured list, but a simulated game could be one of the final steps leading up to his activation.
More News
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Set for another bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Throwing again Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Won't return when eligible Thursday•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Throws off flat ground•
-
Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Expects minimum-length stay•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...