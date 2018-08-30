Caratini went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

After entering the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement, Caratini blasted a two-run homer in the ninth inning, though the game was already lost. It was just his first homer in 55 games this season, though the backup catcher is still hitting a serviceable .254/.315/.323.

