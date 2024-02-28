Rodriguez allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over one-plus innings in Tuesday's spring start against Texas.
Rodriguez, who signed a four-year deal with Arizona during the offseason, had a rough debut in a Diamondbacks' uniform. Just 20 of his 38 offerings landed in the zone, and the left-hander gave up two home runs. Despite the results and shaky command, Rodriguez focused on the positives. "My command was a little off, but overall I was feeling good," the pitcher told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. "My velocity was right where we wanted it, like 90-92 mph up to 93 sometimes, so overall everything was good. Just location, a little bit, but that's what we've got Spring Training for." Rodriguez should get another four or five Cactus League starts to build up his pitch count and work on command.
