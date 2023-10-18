Kelly took the loss in Tuesday's 10-0 defeat to the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Kelly stumbled in this outing after coming off a clean start against the Dodgers in the NLDS. His biggest dilemma was limiting the long ball, as he gave up three separate solo home runs, two of which came off the bat of Kyle Schwarber in the third and sixth innings. The right-hander may have been a bit unlucky given he managed to mostly keep the traffic off the basepaths aside from the big mistakes. Kelly has pitched to a 3.00 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 11 strikeouts across 12 innings this postseason.