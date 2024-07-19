Kelly (shoulder) is expected to throw two more bullpen sessions before facing hitters, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly is slated to throw off the bump Saturday and is expected to require one additional bullpen session before being cleared to face hitters. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that the right-hander is "feeling really, really good." Kelly is been limited to just four starts this season with a right shoulder strain and will need plenty of more time to ramp things back up, but the recent reports on his progress have been positive.