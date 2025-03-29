Kelly (1-0) recorded the win in Friday's 8-1 rout of the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

It was far from a dominant outing for the 36-year-old righty to kick off the season, but Kelly minimized the damage from his free passes and got more than enough offensive support. He left the mound after 85 pitches (51 strikes). Kelly will likely need to be sharper in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Yankees.