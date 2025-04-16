Kelly (3-1) allowed a run on three hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Marlins.

Kelly cruised to an easy win while his offense posted a double-digit scoring performance. The lone run against him was an RBI groundout from Liam Hicks in the second inning. Kelly forced a season-high 13 whiffs after generating just 19 total in his first three starts. He still owns an unsightly 5.57 ERA, but that was mostly due to his nine-run blow-up start against the Yankees on April 3. Kelly is currently projected for a road matchup against the Cubs this weekend.