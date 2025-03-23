Kelly allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in Saturday's spring start against the Giants.

The Giants tagged Kelly for three consecutive home runs in the fourth inning of his final Cactus League start, but the right-hander told Manny Randhawa of MLB.com that this was the best he's felt all camp. The Diamondbacks rotation order hasn't been set beyond Opening Day starter Zac Gallen, but Kelly is considered to be part of the top three which also includes Corbin Burnes. That means he'll likely make his next start Thursday or Friday against the Cubs.