Kelly will start Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday against Philadelphia, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly was dominant in his postseason debut against the Dodgers, throwing 6.1 scoreless frames while striking out five batters and walking two. He'll follow Game 1 starter Zac Gallen in the D-backs' rotation and look to contain a surging Phillies offense that posted a .938 OPS in the NLDS.
