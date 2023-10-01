Kelly (12-8) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Astros.

Kelly pitched well, but the RBI double he surrendered to Jose Abreu in the fourth inning was the lone run for either team. The Diamondbacks had chances with five hits and six walks but couldn't even the score. Kelly concludes the regular season with a 3.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 187:69 K:BB through 177.2 innings over 30 starts. He should be a part of Arizona's wild-card round rotation.