Kelly allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

Kelly got through three scoreless frames before Austin Wells tagged him for a two-run homer in the fourth. Those were the only runs Kelly surrendered, but he departed after five innings having thrown 96 pitches. The right-hander has tossed at least five frames in 28 straight starts after opening the campaign with a 3.2-inning outing against the Dodgers. Kelly is in line for one more start in the regular season, which is tentatively slated to come in Houston this weekend. It could be a huge game and series with both teams currently looking to get into the postseason.