Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday against the Rangers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Zac Gallen will get the nod for the Diamondbacks in Game 1 on Friday and Brandon Pfaadt is lined up to handle Game 3 on Monday. Kelly recorded a huge win against the Phillies in Game 6 of the NLCS, tallying eight strikeouts across five innings of one-run ball. He carries an overall 2.65 ERA with 19 strikeouts through 17 innings (three starts) this postseason.