Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Hammered in second start
Miller (0-2) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Giants.
Miller was hit early and often in his second start of the season, as he allowed runs in three of the five innings he pitched. On the positive side of things, he did generate nine swinging strikes, an uptick from the six he recorded in his season debut. The Diamondbacks also seem to have no reservation about stretching him out, as he threw 96 pitches in Saturday's start, 62 of which went for strikes. After going roughly 15 months without pitching in the major leagues, it isn't surprise to see Miller return with rocky results, however, that makes him best as a stash option in most league formats.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Takes loss in 2018 debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Making season debut Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Set to make season debut Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Could make season debut Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Excels in rehab start•
-
Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Will start for High-A on Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...