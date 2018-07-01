Miller (0-2) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Giants.

Miller was hit early and often in his second start of the season, as he allowed runs in three of the five innings he pitched. On the positive side of things, he did generate nine swinging strikes, an uptick from the six he recorded in his season debut. The Diamondbacks also seem to have no reservation about stretching him out, as he threw 96 pitches in Saturday's start, 62 of which went for strikes. After going roughly 15 months without pitching in the major leagues, it isn't surprise to see Miller return with rocky results, however, that makes him best as a stash option in most league formats.