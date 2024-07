Miller (5-6) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Reds. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

It was a badly needed positive effort for Miller, who came into the contest having allowed nine earned runs across 2.1 innings in his previous three appearances. The veteran righty lowered his ERA under 6.00 in the process. Miller is in a high-leverage role for the Tigers, but he'll need more good performances to earn any trust in fantasy leagues.