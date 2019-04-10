Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Throws bullpen Tuesday
Walker (elbow) threw a 39-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said the team will "slow play" Walker's rehab and that no firm plans have been established for the right-hander's next outing. Walker is rehabbing Tommy John elbow surgery he underwent in April of 2018.
