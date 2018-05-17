Utley is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Utley will head to the bench with a lefty pitcher (Caleb Smith) on the mound for the second time in three days. Though he has regularly sat out against southpaws all season, Utley has seen steady playing time at the keystone since about mid-April due to his solid work against right-handed pitching. However, with Logan Forsythe having returned from the 10-day disabled list earlier this week and likely to step in as the Dodgers' preferred option at second base before long, Utley's starting opportunities could begin to dry up.