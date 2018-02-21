Dodgers' Corey Seager: To DH this weekend
Seager will be utilized as the team's designated hitter for Cactus League games this weekend as he continues to progress through a throwing program, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Seager remains on a throwing program as he works to build his arm back to 100 percent after missing some time due to back and elbow injuries in 2017. There doesn't appear to be any concern over his status for the start of the season, but he's yet to be cleared for his typical spot at shortstop during spring games as the Dodgers are hoping a reduction in workload will help Seager avoid any sort of setback.
