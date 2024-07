Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Seager lashed a two-run double in the third inning then came around to score on a Nathaniel Lowe single. The double extended Seager's hit streak to 10 games, during which he's 13-for-38 (.342) with five doubles, a home run, five RBI and five additional runs.