Seager went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rays.

Seager's hitting streak is up to 12 games, a span in which he's gone 17-for-46 (.370) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs scored. The shortstop's fourth-inning homer turned this game into a romp for the Rangers. Seager is slashing .271/.352/.473 with 16 long balls, 43 RBI, 40 runs scored and one stolen base through 77 contests overall.