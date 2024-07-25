Seager went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Seager got the Rangers on the board with a solo shot off Chris Flexen in the first and then came around to score again in the fifth on an Adolis Garcia double to tie the game at 2-2. The shortstop went on to tally four hits on the night, something he hadn't done since March 30 against the Cubs, raising his average to .269 on the season and .311 in the month of July. Seager was just 1-for-14 since the All-Star break heading into Wednesday's contest while the long ball was his fourth this month. The three runs scored also marked a season high for the veteran infielder.