Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

He got the Rangers on the board with a two-run shot off Hunter Brown in the sixth inning. Seager has been on fire in July, racking up five multi-hit performances, three homers and 11 RBI in nine games while batting .361 (13-for-36), and the surge has pushed his slash line on the season up to .272/.352/.485.