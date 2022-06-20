Kimbrel (0-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two in one inning.

Kimbrel entered the contest in the ninth inning with the score tied 3-3. He struck out the first batter he faced but then allowed a pair of hits and two walks (one intentional) to the next four batters. The Guardians added a sacrifice fly and netted two total runs in the inning on their way to victory. Kimbrel has been struggling for over a month, posting a 7.30 ERA and 1.86 WHIP while taking three losses and a blown save over his past 13 games. He does have seven saves and a massive 17.5 K/9 over 12.1 innings during that span, and his closer job is probably secure for the time being.