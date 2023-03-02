Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Thursday that Hudson (knee/ankle) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Hudson has advanced to full-intensity bullpen sessions, but the Dodgers will continue to slow-play his recovery from surgery last June to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered a minor setback last month in the form of right ankle tendinitis, though that now seems to be in the rearview. The veteran reliever should be an option for Los Angeles by mid-April if there are no further road blocks.