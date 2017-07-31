Farmer hit a two-run, pinch-hit, walk-off double in the 11th inning Sunday against the Giants. It was his first major-league at-bat.

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opted to give Farmer his first taste of big-league hitting, and the move paid off. Farmer battled back to a full count after going down 0-2, then proceeded to smack a one-out double to cash in Corey Seager and Justin Turner -- who had been intentionally walked. It remains to be seen when the 26-year-old will make his debut for the Dodgers behind the dish.

